(Newser) – An "immersive historical saga" with a lovestruck heroine is on its way to readers, and though the author is a rookie at writing romance novels—or any novels, for that matter—it's a name you'll recognize. Sky News reports the Duchess of York herself, Sarah Ferguson, has signed a book deal with UK publisher Mills & Boon, with the main character based on Fergie's great-great aunt, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott. Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, had been doing some research on her ancestor, and she became frustrated at not being able to hunt down many details. That's when "my imagination took over," Ferguson says. "I invented a history for her that incorporated real people and events, including some of my other ancestors."

story continues below

The result of these labors: Her Heart for a Compass, which she co-wrote with author Marguerite Kaye. The Victorian-era tale "sweeps the reader from the drawing rooms of Victoria's court and the grand country houses of Scotland and Ireland to the slums of London and the mercantile bustle of 1870s New York." Ultimately, though, the novel is about "daring to follow your heart against the odds," Ferguson tweeted. Although this is the duchess' first crack at such "racy endeavors," per Good Housekeeping, she's no stranger to writing: She's penned several children's books, as well as her own memoirs. Her Heart for a Compass is due out in August. (Read more Sarah Ferguson stories.)

