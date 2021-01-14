Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder Charged Over Flint

(Newser) – As expected, Michigan's former governor has been charged in the Flint water scandal. Rick Snyder was charged Wednesday with two counts of willful neglect of duty, the Detroit Free Press reports. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed the charges a day before her office is set to reveal new details in the investigation of the scandal, in which the city's residents' water was poisoned by lead after the source was switched to the Flint River in 2014. Legionnaires' disease outbreaks killed 12 and sickened more than 80, CNN reports.

The charges against Snyder are misdemeanors, and each is punishable by up to a year behind bars and a fine. Analysts say charging him so long after the crisis could make it difficult to convict, but they also note that if he is convicted, a judge could order the multi-millionaire to pay restitution. Snyder, a Republican, left his post two years ago. His lawyer calls the charges "outrageous" and says there is no evidence, the Detroit News reports. Former Flint Department of Public Works Director Howard Croft was also charged Wednesday with the same counts as Snyder. Nessel's office will be discussing the probe Thursday at 11:30am local time. (Read more Flint water crisis stories.)