Serena Williams Loses to World No. 115

US star exits Wimbledon in first round
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 28, 2022 5:16 PM CDT
Serena Williams Exits Wimbledon in First Round
France's Harmony Tan returns to Serena Williams of the US in a first round women's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022.   (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

(Newser) – Serena Williams has lost her first singles match in nearly a year, getting beat by 115th-ranked Harmony Tan of France in a third-set tiebreaker at Wimbledon. Williams was two points from victory but could not finish the job and bowed out with a 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) defeat on Tuesday night, the AP reports. They played at Centre Court with the arena’s retractable roof closed after the first set. Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion but the 40-year-old American had not competed in singles since she was injured in the first set of her first-round match at the All England Club on June 29, 2021.

She has won Wimbledon seven times. This was only the third first-round exit in 80 career Grand Slam appearances for Williams. One came at the French Open in 2012 and one at Wimbledon a year ago when she had to stop playing because of an injured leg.This was Tan’s Wimbledon debut. Last week, Williams and Ons Jabeur won a doubles match, Williams' first competitive match since the injury.

(Read more Serena Williams stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X