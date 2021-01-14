(Newser) – We knew things had been rough this year for Armie Hammer, who split with wife Elizabeth Chambers over the summer and took a job in construction out of boredom during the pandemic. But we may not have known ... everything. Variety reports the 34-year-old Call Me by Your Name star has pulled out of Shotgun Wedding, his movie co-starring Jennifer Lopez, after screenshots of private Instagram messages, said to be written by Hammer, started circulating online over the weekend. Those unverified messages (some of which can be seen here and here) involve BDSM, references to cannibalism, and rape narratives, including one in which the writer tells the recipient, "I need your blood. I want you to feed me with it." Another: "Raping you on your floor with a knife against you. Everything else seemed boring. You crying and screaming ... I felt like a god. I've never felt such power or intensity."

story continues below

Yahoo Entertainment notes that after the DMs got around, other reports about his lifestyle emerged, as well as remarks from exes. Page Six also revisits past comments from Hammer, including him telling Playboy in 2013 that he enjoyed grabbing women's hair and neck during sex. He also revealed to Elle that "one chick tried to stab me" while they were intimate. Chambers is said to be "shocked and sickened" by what she's heard, per the Blast. In a statement, Hammer says he won't be addressing "these bull---- claims," but that "in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic." He adds that the Lionsgate production company behind the movie supports his decision; Lionsgate has confirmed that. Hammer's Shotgun Wedding role, meanwhile, will be recast. (Read more Armie Hammer stories.)