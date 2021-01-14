(Newser) – Consequences for President Trump continue to hammer down in the wake of the riot at the US Capitol last week, which he's been accused of inciting. Now, a new repercussion from the world of online cinephiles, encouraged by Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin. Starting last month, people upset with Trump's continued false claims of election fraud started posting online that his cameo in 1992's Home Alone 2: Lost in New York should be digitally nixed. Then, on Wednesday, a surprise reaction popped up from the now-40-year-old Culkin, who appears in the scene with Trump, the Guardian reports. "Sold," the former child actor responded to a tweet suggesting an adult Culkin be swapped in for Trump in the scene. Meanwhile, late last year, director Christopher Columbus spoke to Insider about the making of the movie, and how he was more or less strong-armed into giving Trump a small part.

Columbus wanted to shoot in the lobby of Manhattan's Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time, but even though Columbus paid the required fee, the then-real estate developer had another demand, Columbus recalled: "[Trump] also said, "The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie." Columbus acquiesced, and during the first screening, he says something weird happened: "People cheered when Trump showed up on screen. So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience.'" Now, per the Hollywood Reporter, those cheers have stopped, and social media users are having fun yanking Trump out of the scene and replacing him with everyone from Darth Vader to Dolly Parton. Culkin especially seemed to like one person's redo, which simply removed Trump without putting in a replacement. "Bravo," Culkin responded.