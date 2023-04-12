Twitter's Ex-CEO, Ex-CFO, and Ex-CLO Sue the Company

Twitter's ex-CEO, fired as well as ousted from the board of directors by Elon Musk after Musk's takeover of the social media company, is now suing his former company. Parag Agrawal and two of his fellow, also-fired-by-Musk ex-executives—former chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde and former chief financial officer Ned Segal—filed a lawsuit regarding the legal fees they say they've racked up due to the legal turmoil surrounding the social network, the Guardian reports. The three are involved in shareholder lawsuits and government probes into Twitter and say they've spent more than $1 million on legal fees. They say they had indemnification agreements with Twitter in which the company promised to compensate the execs in such situations where legal counsel was required, but it has failed to do so, the Daily Beast reports.

“Plaintiffs have incurred significant expenses, including but not limited to attorneys’ fees and costs, in connection with several proceedings in which plaintiffs are involved by virtue of their former roles as officers of Twitter, and plaintiffs accordingly are entitled to advancement of those fees and costs,” the lawsuit states. The lawsuit also references a Department of Justice investigation it says Twitter is facing, though it did not specify what specifically is being probed or whether the investigation is still on. Twitter has not commented on the lawsuit. Asked via email for a comment by the Daily Beast, Twitter's essentially nonexistent press office auto-replied with a poop emoji. (Read more Twitter stories.)