Tiffany Trump Makes News as She Leaves

(Newser) – On her last chance to make news at the White House, Tiffany Trump has announced that she's engaged. Her fiance is Michael Boulos, CNN reports. She posted the news Tuesday on Instagram, along with a photo of the couple on the White House colonnade, with her engagement ring visible. "It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House," she wrote on her account, "none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!"

Tiffany Trump is the only child of Donald Trump and Martha Maples, his second wife. Maples posted congratulations Tuesday, per People. "May God's blessings & love always light your path," she wrote. Boulos, 23, is from a wealthy family that owns businesses in Nigeria. Tiffany Trump, 27, graduated from Georgetown Law School in May. Her father's tenure in the White House ends Wednesday, and his daughter hasn't said what's ahead for her, other than a wedding. "Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" she wrote. (Read more Tiffany Trump stories.)