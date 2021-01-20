What A Difference 2 Weeks Makes for Hero Capitol Cop

(Newser) – Two weeks after he lured members of a pro-Trump mob away the Senate chamber when they stormed the US Capitol, Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman escorted incoming Vice President Kamala Harris to the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, the Hill reports. Goodman, who is seen in video confronting rioters during the Jan. 6 attack and diverting them away from the Senate chamber, also was promoted to acting deputy Senate sergeant at arms—a prominent position among Capitol law enforcement, the Guardian reports.

story continues below

At least five people died in the Capitol attack, including a Capitol Police officer who was beaten to death by the mob. On Tuesday, Goodman received "resounding applause" when he was announced at the inauguration, per ABC News. There is a bipartisan push among lawmakers for Goodman to receive the Congressional Gold Medal, its highest civilian honor. (Read more Inauguration Day stories.)