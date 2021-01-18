Twitter Suspends GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

(Newser) – Twitter has been suspending accounts left and right as it cracks down on the QAnon conspiracy theory, and one pretty big name is included in the 70,000 suspensions so far: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Georgia congresswoman has endorsed QAnon, and has also tweeted claims of widespread election fraud. In fact, one of her latest tweets before the suspension, along with a series of other tweets posted Sunday morning, were slapped with Twitter warnings for misinformation due to such baseless claims. NPR reports that Greene's account remains viewable to the public, but she was locked out of it Sunday and will not be able to access it for 12 hours. In response, she called on Congress to "protect free speech in America," CNN reports.

A Twitter rep says the Republican's account "has been temporarily locked out for multiple violations of our civic integrity policy," the same policy the company cited when it removed QAnon-linked accounts. Greene, who was just elected in November, is one of a few GOP freshman lawmakers who are already stirring controversy, the Wall Street Journal reports. In addition to her controversial stances on QAnon and election fraud, Greene was one of a number of lawmakers who refused to wear masks during the Capitol raid, after which several colleagues tested positive for COVID-19. In response to that controversy, her office said she had tested negative two days before the raid, and that "she does not believe healthy Americans should be forced to muzzle themselves with a mask." (Greene also has plans to impeach Joe Biden.)