(Newser) – Twitter is investigating Kellyanne Conway's account after it shared a topless photo of Conway's 16-year-old daughter on Monday. The photo, which Claudia Conway confirmed was authentic, was posted using Twitter's Fleets feature, where posts only remain visible for 24 hours. The photo was quickly deleted, well before the 24 hours were up, but it had by then been documented by other users. Users also documented TikTok videos, since deleted, in which Claudia Conway said the photo was taken "months ago" and was on her phone, which her mother takes "all the time." "I assume my mom took a picture of it to use against me one day," said Claudia, who has more than 1.6 million followers on TikTok, per Variety. "I guess she accidentally posted it or somebody hacked her," she added. "So, Kellyanne, you're going to f---ing jail."

Claudia—who sought emancipation from her parents as her mother, an adviser to former President Trump, left the White House last summer—walked back those statements in TikTok videos uploaded Tuesday. "I was distraught ... and I acted irrationally and impulsively," she said. "I know that my mom would never ever post anything to hurt me like that intentionally and I do believe she was hacked." Claudia, who's accused her mother of verbal and physical abuse, added she would be getting off social media to "work on our relationship," and stressed that the decision wasn't "forced." On Friday, TMZ reported that police had visited the family to perform a welfare check on Claudia after the teen "secretly recorded and posted a video showing her mom screaming and swearing at her." In a TikTok video, Conway could be heard telling officers that the family is in therapy. (Claudia recently auditioned for American Idol.)