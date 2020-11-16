Conway's Teen Daughter Eyes New Spotlight

(Newser) – The teen daughter of former White House adviser Kellyanne Conway has been no stranger to the spotlight, and now she's hoping to grab an even bigger one. Claudia Conway, 16, posted a TikTok video about auditioning for the upcoming season of American Idol, reports TMZ. "Hey guys, I'm here at American Idol confessional," she says from an Idol stage, per USA Today. "I met (host) Ryan Seacrest today and have my audition soon. I'm very, very nervous, but very excited."

The younger Conway has previously used her TikTok account, which has 1.4 million followers, to condemn President Trump and his policies. On that front, she sides with her father, George Conway, rather than with her mother. But her feed wasn't all politics—Claudia also posted videos of herself singing, including this one. Whether it's good enough to make the cut at Idol might not be known until the new season debuts in February with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. (Claudia's mom tested positive for COVID.)

