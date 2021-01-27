Amanda Gorman Wants to Be President. But First, a Side Gig

(Newser) – Inauguration poet Amanda Gorman has signed with one of the world's biggest modeling agencies, meaning she's "literally putting the model in role model," as the Los Angeles Times puts it. The first National Youth Poet Laureate completed a deal with IMG Models, the talent agency representing supermodels Kate Moss and Gisele Bündchen, on Monday, per CNN. The deal will see the 22-year-old Harvard graduate "expand her personal brand" through fashion and beauty endorsements and "editorial opportunities," the Times reports. Gorman's fashion was on point at last week's inauguration—the Prada coat and headband she wore have both sold out, per the Times—but so was her poem, "The Hill We Climb."

Gorman's Instagram account went from 50,000 to 2.9 million followers in 48 hours, reports WWD, while three of Gorman's books have since become Amazon best-sellers. Ellen DeGeneres even endorsed Gorman for president. While she'll be busy with modeling and editorial work for awhile, Gorman told DeGeneres she's dreamed of running for president in 2036, when she's eligible, since the sixth grade. In fact, Gorman's twin sister won't post any party photos on social media in case it were to cause a political scandal later, Gorman said. "We're behind you 100%,” DeGeneres told Gorman on Tuesday's episode of Ellen DeGeneres Show while revealing some "Amanda Gorman for president" swag. (Read more poet laureate stories.)