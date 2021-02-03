Ginni Thomas Apologizes to Husband's SCOTUS Clerks

(Newser) – Conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas has apologized for inflaming tensions on the normally sedate email group for former law clerks of her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, with pro-Trump posts. The Washington Post says a member of the private Thomas Clerk World listserv shared some posts from the group, including one in which Thomas apologized for the discord that erupted after she endorsed the Trump supporters who gathered at a "Stop the Steal" rally in DC before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. "I owe you all an apology. I have likely imposed on you my lifetime passions," Thomas wrote. "My passions and beliefs are likely shared with the bulk of you, but certainly not all. And sometimes the smallest matters can divide loved ones for too long. Let’s pledge to not let politics divide THIS family, and learn to speak more gently and knowingly across the divide."

The person who shared the postings with the Post say Clarence Thomas doesn't join the group chats, and "Ginni does not speak for CT." The list's members include former Thomas clerk John Eastman, who spoke at the DC rally to support Trump's election fraud claims. "Rest assured that those of us involved in this are working diligently to ascertain the truth," he wrote to the email group." Notre Dame law professor Stephen F. Smith, another former Thomas clerk fired back: "If by 'truth' you mean what actually happened, as opposed to a false narrative, then I agree," he wrote, adding that he hopes everyone on the list can "agree that the search for truth doesn't in any way justify insurrection, trying to kidnap and assassinate elected officials, attacking police officers, or making common cause with racists and anti-Semites bent on wanton violence and lawlessness."