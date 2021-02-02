Cops: Dying 11-Year-Old Named His Family's Killer

(Newser) – A 11-year-old boy who had been shot five times was able to name the man who killed his family before he died, police in Minnesota say. TeKeith Svyone Jones, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, D'Zondria Wallace, 30, and her two children, 14-year-old La'Porsha and 11-year-old Ja'Corbie. Police say that when they were called to the family's St. Paul apartment Saturday, the mother and La'Porsha had been shot dead but Ja'Corbie was still alive, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. D'Zondria Wallace had been shot twice and her daughter 10 times. According to court documents, when the boy was asked who shot him, he whispered "Keith."

Ja'Corbie died during emergency surgery hours later. "I know that Ja'Corbie fought to stay alive to say it was his mom's boyfriend," cousin Jeanette Whitehall tells the Star Tribune. "Now Coby can rest." Weeks earlier, Wallace had told relatives that she had broken up with Jones but was worried about his increasingly violent and jealous behavior. Police say they located and arrested Jones on Sunday, KTSP reports. He initially denied shooting Wallace and her children, but later said he had done it to "save" them, pointing upward and telling investigators "they can go up there and be holy," according to court documents. He told police that he's "not a monster" and he "kissed them all."