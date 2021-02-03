Bidens Pay Respects to Slain Capitol Police Officer

(Newser) – The remains of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died from injuries sustained during the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol, are lying in honor at the Capitol Rotunda, and on Tuesday night, the president and first lady paid their respects. President Joe Biden, who had already spoken with Sicknick's family members after his death, did not announce his visit until he and wife Jill left the White House minutes after the remains arrived at the Capitol, the New York Times reports.

As Sicknick's remains were delivered, officers from his unit lined up outside. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were on hand, as well as several other congressional leaders, the AP reports. A private memorial was held for Sicknick, 42, but fellow officers and lawmakers will be able to pay their respects before he is buried at Arlington National Cemetery during a Wednesday morning ceremony before his body is taken to the cemetery later in the day. Just four other people have lain in honor at the Capitol (the designation is for private citizens; elected officials, judges, and military leaders lie in state): two officers killed in a 1998 shooting at the Capitol; Rosa Parks; and Rev. Billy Graham. (Read more Capitol riot stories.)