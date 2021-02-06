Don't Want to Wear a Mask? Here's What it Could Cost You

(Newser) – People who refuse to wear a mask on public transit may get hit with fines ranging from $250 to $1,500—or higher, should the factors warrant it, the Hill reports. The TSA recommended the penalties Friday, saying in a statement: “Based on substantial aggravating or mitigating factors, TSA may seek a sanction amount that falls outside these ranges". A national mask requirement for public transportation issued by President Joe Biden went into effect on Monday. In addition to the fines announced by the TSA, mask scofflaws may also face penalties imposed by transportation operators, per CNN, such as being banned.

“TSA has provided transportation system operators specific guidance on how to report violations so that TSA may issue penalties to those who refuse to wear a face mask,” the agency said. Under Biden’s order, travelers must wear face coverings while on buses, boats, trains, planes, taxis and rideshares. Children under two and people with disabilities that make mask wearing unsafe are exempt, per USA Today. Meanwhile, freshman Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is sponsoring a bill that seeks to undo mask requirements, Fox8 reports. The bill, titles “No Mask Mandates Act,” states: “No person may be required to wear a face covering on federal property or while traveling in interstate commerce.” (Read more face masks stories.)