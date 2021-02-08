(Newser) – A Texas congressman has died less than three weeks after testing positive for COVID, reports the Hill. Republican Rep. Ron Wright, 67, also had been battling lung cancer the last few years, reports Politico. In fact, he'd been hospitalized as recently as September because of complications with his cancer treatment, notes the outlet. Wright tweeted on Jan. 21 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus but said he was experiencing only mild symptoms and feeling OK. However, his condition appeared to worsen quickly. He had been hospitalized the last two weeks before his death on Sunday, reports the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

story continues below

"His wife Susan was by his side and he is now in the presence of their Lord and Savior," says a statement from his office. It adds that he had kept "a rigorous work schedule" throughout his cancer treatments, per the Washington Post. "For the previous two weeks, Ron and Susan had been admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19." It provided no further details on his wife's COVID battle. The Fort Worth newspaper describes Wright as a lifelong Texan and a "staunch constitutional conservative" who was a member of the House Freedom Caucus. (Read more COVID-19 stories.)