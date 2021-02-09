Stars Are Reacting to Framing Britney Spears

(Newser) – Britney Spears' showbiz colleagues are speaking out for the pop star after the release of Framing Britney Spears, the new documentary that has many joining the #FreeBritney movement to end her conservatorship. (It also has put not only Spears' father but also Diane Sawyer and Justin Timberlake under scrutiny.) Some of the celebrity support for Spears:

Sarah Jessica Parker simply tweeted "#FreeBritney" and "#FramingBritneySpears."

Same for Jesse Tyler Ferguson , who tweeted both hashtags, and Bette Midler, who went with an all-caps "#FREEBRITNEY."

Khloe Kardashian said she is "praying for queen Britney," the New York Post reports, calling the situation "so so so sad."

Before her pre-Super Bowl "TikTok Tailgate" performance, Miley Cyrus said "We love Britney" while performing "Party in the USA," which includes a reference to the pop legend.

"no artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her," tweeted Hayley Williams of Paramore. "the mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid."

"#FramingBritneySpears is a gut punch. So many horrible men/leeches in her life," tweeted Valerie Bertinelli, who went on to list Justin Timberlake, the paparazzi, Us Weekly's photo director, Kevin Federline, Harvey Levin, Sam Lufti, and Spears' father—who got himself listed seven times.

"Finally watched the 'Framing of Britney Spears' on Hulu," tweeted talk show host Tamron Hall. "It's an understatement to call it heartbreaking. #FreeBritney."

On The Talk Monday, Sharon Osbourne said of the now-controversial interviews of Spears, "She has always seemed very young to me anyway, but there she was a baby. She was just a little girl. It doesn't seem appropriate to talk to a little girl with that tone." (Glamour says the full Sawyer interview is actually "way worse" than what the documentary shows.)

Courtney Love Cobain tweeted an image reading, "We are sorry, Britney."

"Good morning!" Andy Cohen tweeted before adding, "have a great day! And: #FreeBritney."

Even Meghan McCain tweeted a call to "Free Britney," and she retweeted a tweet reading, "what is joe biden and kamala harris' plans to finally make justin timberlake pay for his crimes against janet jackson and britney spears."