'Gorilla Glue Girl' Might Sue

Tessica Brown, the TikToker who ended up in the ER after using Gorilla Glue on her hair, still has the super-strong adhesive in her hair even after the trip to the hospital. Sources tell TMZ Brown spent 22 hours there, but no one could help her. They tried putting acetone on her head, but while the glue got "gooey," it ultimately hardened back up—and Brown's scalp was burned by the chemical. Gorilla Glue recommended she try rubbing alcohol, which also didn't work, and TMZ's sources say Brown has hired a lawyer and is considering suing the company. While the spray adhesive's packaging does indicate it's permanent, it also describes the product as "multi-use," and only instructs users not to apply it to eyes, skin, or clothes—Brown apparently feels the wording is misleading and that a warning specifically for hair should be included.

Brown, who used the spray adhesive as a substitute for hair spray, has also started a GoFundMe campaign for medical bills, which has so far raised more than $12,000. As for what the ultimate solution might be for her hair—which she sprayed more than a month ago, but only just recently revealed online—she's tried suggestions left by commenters, such as tea tree oil and coconut oil, all to no avail. Both a hair salon owner and a dermatologist who spoke to the New York Times suggested shaving her head may be Brown's best option at this point. As for Gorilla Glue, it expresses its sympathy for Brown but notes, "this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent ... It is used for craft, home, auto, or office projects."