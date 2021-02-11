(Newser) – The House impeachment managers making the case against former President Trump have begun wrapping up their final arguments Thursday. The general consensus in coverage is that Wednesday's presentation of videos and photos of the Jan. 6 riot, while compelling, hasn't changed the minds of enough Republican senators to result in a conviction. President Biden, however, isn't so sure about that. "I think the Senate has a very important job to complete, and I think my guess is some minds may be changed, but I don't know," Biden told reporters Thursday morning, per the Washington Post. Biden said he didn't watch any of the trial live on Wednesday but caught up with news coverage. "I'm focused on my job," he said. "We all know we have to move on."

Thursday's focus will be on providing what impeachment managers see as "additional evidence" of Trump's role in inciting the Capitol riot, reports the Hill. "We'll also focus on the president's lack of remorse, which is an element of the impeachment calculus," a senior aide to the managers tells the outlet. Also expect them to highlight Trump's lack of action as the riot unfolded, per the AP. Trump's team is expected to begin its defense on Friday and continue into Saturday. They are expected to lay the blame for the riot on the rioters themselves and not the president. (Video shown Wednesday makes clear how close rioters came to lawmakers such as Mitt Romney and VP Mike Pence.)