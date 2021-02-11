(Newser) – COVID vaccinations might be available for children for the start of the next school year in September, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. In an interview with ProPublica, Fauci says clinical trials are about to start for teens, and those trials will gradually phase in lower age groups. "I would think by the time we get to school opening, we likely will be able to get people who come into the first grade," he says. Of course, having actual shots ready by the fall assumes that all goes well in the various trials. Pfizer is ahead of the other drugmakers in terms of enrolling children, but Moderna, AstraZeneca, and others will follow. Related:



In a separate interview with the Today show on Thursday, Fauci predicted "open season" for vaccines in April, per the Hill. Meaning, anyone who wants a shot in the US would be able to get one by then, thanks to an increased pace of vaccinations. "I would imagine by the time we get to April, that will be what I would call ... open season. Namely, virtually everybody and anybody in any category can start to get vaccinated." Double masking: The CDC now recommends doubling up on face protection, reports CBS News. Read the agency's new guidelines here.

