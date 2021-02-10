New Footage Shows Romney Close Call During Riot

(Newser)
Security footage aired at Donald Trump's second impeachment trial Wednesday shows that Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman was even more of a hero than previously known, impeachment manager Del. Stacey Plaskett said. The video shows Goodman encountering Sen. Mitt Romney and warning him to go the other way, the Washington Post reports. Romney can be seen turning and running in the opposite direction. On the floor below, there was the "mob searching for the Senate chamber," Plaskett said. During a break in the trial, Romney said the footage was "overwhelmingly distressing and emotional," the AP reports. More:
- Impeachment managers also showed video of then-Vice President Mike Pence and his family being evacuated from the Senate chamber after rioters had already breached the building, the Guardian reports. Plaskett said rioters at one point came within 100 feet of the room where Pence was sheltering before Goodman led them away.
- Other footage showed rioters using wooden beams to smash their way into the Capitol, coming close to the Senate chamber where the trial is now taking place, the Los Angeles Times reports. "They were just feet away from one of the doors of this chamber, where many of you remained at that time," Plaskett told senators. Footage from security cameras inside the Capitol showed a lone police officer quickly being overwhelmed by rioters.
- Plaskett also showed the trial new footage of rioters hunting for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, shouting "Where are you Nancy" as they make their way through the Capitol, the BBC reports. She also showed video of Pelosi's staffers barricading themselves in an office minutes before rioters arrive. "You can hear the terror in their voices as they describe what's happening as they are barricaded inside," Plaskett said. She said Pelosi was rushed to a secure location offsite because some rioters had declared their intention to kill her.
- Impeachment manager Rep. Eric Swalwell showed security footage of Capitol police officers blocking a hallway to illustrate how close to danger senators had come. "You know how close you came to the mob. Some of you, I understand, could hear them," Swalwell said. "But most of the public does not know how close these rioters came to you. As you were moving through that hallway, I paced it off. You were just 58 steps away." Swalwell also showed video of violence against law enforcement, including graphic footage of an officer being crushed in a set of doors, and of the shooting of Ashli Babbitt as she tried to climb through a broken window to the House lobby.
- Swalwell also showed previously unreleased security footage of Sen. Chuck Schumer, who is now Senate Majority Leader, and his security detail walking up a ramp and then running back down after encountering rioters, CNN reports. "They came within just yards of rioters," Swalwell said.
