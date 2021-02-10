New Footage Shows Romney Close Call During Riot

(Newser) – Security footage aired at Donald Trump's second impeachment trial Wednesday shows that Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman was even more of a hero than previously known, impeachment manager Del. Stacey Plaskett said. The video shows Goodman encountering Sen. Mitt Romney and warning him to go the other way, the Washington Post reports. Romney can be seen turning and running in the opposite direction. On the floor below, there was the "mob searching for the Senate chamber," Plaskett said. During a break in the trial, Romney said the footage was "overwhelmingly distressing and emotional," the AP reports. More:

Impeachment managers also showed video of then-Vice President Mike Pence and his family being evacuated from the Senate chamber after rioters had already breached the building, the Guardian reports. Plaskett said rioters at one point came within 100 feet of the room where Pence was sheltering before Goodman led them away.

story continues below