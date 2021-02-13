109 at Resort Have Virus

(Newser) – A Colorado ski resort has reported at least 109 confirmed coronavirus cases among employees. That amounts to 6.4% of Winter Park's 1,700 workers, the Denver Post reports. In a joint statement with local health officials, the resort said investigations have found that "these cases have not been traced back to transmission through interaction with visitors but, rather, from social gatherings outside of the workplace and congregate housing." The virus outbreak was declared Jan. 23 but not reported until this week. Winter Park said it's working with medical experts to find ways to prevent future spread among employees, per People.

But because of the low number of people tested, per KOAA, it's possible the real number of infections is higher. It's the largest outbreak so far this season at a Colorado ski resort, per CNN. A spokesperson for the resort said, "We did extensive planning and had to get approval from the state on our operations before we could open on December 3." Measures put in place by by the resort include a mask mandate, limits on dining and the number of people allowed in, contactless lodging, more employees and more testing for them. An aide to Gov. Jared Polis said Colorado ski resorts need to "do a better job planning for and managing surge weekends." (Read more coronavirus stories.)