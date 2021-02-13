Trump Celebrates, Saying He's Just Begun

(Newser) – Former President Trump welcomed victory in his Senate impeachment trial on Saturday, suggesting he's not finished politically. "This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country," Trump said in a statement. "No president has ever gone through anything like it." He did not include a condemnation of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack that prompted his impeachment or apolotize for anything, the Washington Post reports. The Senate acquitted Trump of one article of impeachment, inciting insurrection, on a 57-43 vote. Seven Republican senators voted to convict. In his statement, Trump blamed Democrats, per Politico, calling it "a sad commentary" that one party "is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree."

With the impeachment trial over, Trump hinted at a return to the political spotlight in his statement, issued shortly after the Senate's vote. "Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to make America Great Again has only just begun," he said. "In the months ahead, I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all our people. There has never been anything like it!" Trump didn't say anything specific about his plans. He also thanked his lawyers, after being critical of them earlier in the week. (Read more Trump impeachment stories.)