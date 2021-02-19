(Newser)
Not that anyone's leaving the house too much these days, but those who like to cruise around town or even take the occasional road trip may be interested in Consumer Reports' ranking of the best cars for 2021. The nonprofit consumer advocacy group put more than 250 models through dozens of tests to see how they fared in terms of comfort, safety, and fuel economy. In general terms, it looks like you can't go wrong with Toyota. Here are the winners in 10 key categories, as well as their price ranges:
- Small car: Toyota Corolla (under $25,000)
- Subcompact SUV: Mazda CX-30 (under $25,000)
- Hybrid: Toyota Prius ($25,000-$35,000)
- Midsized Sedan: Toyota Camry ($25,000-$35,000)
- Small SUV: Subaru Forester ($25,000-$35,000)
- SUV/Wagon: Subaru Outback ($35,000-$45,000)
- Midsized 3-Row SUV: Kia Telluride ($35,000-$45,000)
- Compact Pickup Truck: Honda Ridgeline ($35,000-$45,000)
- Midsized SUV: Lexus RX ($45,000-$55,000)
- Electric Car: Tesla Model 3 ($45,000-$55,000)
