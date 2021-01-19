(Newser) – There's still not a lot to do these days as we continue our weary march through the pandemic, but at least going for a drive can be a nice escape—unless you're in Hawaii, that is. That's the surprising last-place entry in WalletHub's new ranking of the best and worst states to drive in, which looked at 31 metrics in four key categories: cost of vehicle ownership and maintenance; traffic and infrastructure (including average commute time, bridge quality, and how many days of inclement weather a place has); access to vehicles and maintenance (think gas stations, car washes, and auto repair shops); and safety, which encompasses everything from car theft rates to how many traffic fatalities there are. Texas gets top marks, while the Aloha State brings up the rear. Read on to see how other states fared:

Best States



Texas Indiana North Carolina Iowa Tennessee (No. 1 in "Cost of Ownership and Maintenance" category) Kentucky Maine Idaho South Dakota Ohio

Worst States



Colorado New Jersey New Hampshire Pennsylvania Rhode Island Delaware Maryland Washington California Hawaii