Johnny Damon Faces DUI Charge

(Newser) – Former Major League outfielder Johnny Damon was charged with driving under the influence in Florida early Friday after police said they saw his SUV swerve on the road, then hit a curb and guardrail. His wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, also was arrested, TMZ reports, on charges of committing battery on an officer and resisting arrest with violence. Both were taken into custody in Windermere, reports the Miami Herald, and Damon also was charged with resisting arrest without violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. The police report listed Damon's blood-alcohol level at .30; the legal limit for drivers in Florida is .08.

Damon told officers he'd been drinking "just a little bit" in the evening, says the report, which adds that his speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet. Windemere is an Orlando suburb where many professional athletes live, per Boston.com. Damon grew up there. Damon, 47, played 18 seasons, winning two World Series—one with the Boston Red Sox and one with the New York Yankees. He retired in 2012. Among the TV shows Damon has appeared on since retiring is Celebrity Apprentice, per MassLive. (Read more Johnny Damon stories.)