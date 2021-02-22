Meghan McCain: Fauci Doesn't Understand Science

(Newser) – Meghan McCain is "over Dr. Fauci." The co-host of The View criticized the vaccine rollout on Monday's show and the coronavirus guidance given by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top expert on infectious diseases, the Hill reports. McCain said he's guilty of "terribly inconsistent messaging"—"the fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can't tell me if I get the vaccine I'll be able to have dinner with my family." The co-host said President Biden should replace Fauci with someone who "maybe does understand science or can talk to other countries about how we can be more like these places who are doing this successfully." The daughter of the late Sen. John McCain said she wants a shot herself. “"The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I get it," she said.

McCain showed a clip of Fauci appearing on CNN over the weekend, when he wouldn't give definitive guidance to vaccinated grandparents about visiting their unvaccinated grandchildren. Fauci said that guidance will be issued but that he wasn't ready to do that yet. The suggestion that Fauci doesn't know science might have been too much for Whoopi Goldberg, who was moderating the discussion, per the Daily Beast. Goldberg started talking over McCain, and the show went to a commercial break. It was too much for some people on Twitter, too, per the Independent. "Fire Meghan McCain and replace her with someone who’s actually informed," one response said. The "I, Meghan McCain" quote especially didn't land well. "Parents: make sure your children understand they're not the center of the universe, so they don't grow up to be Meghan McCain," another tweet said. (There's been tension among the show's co-hosts before.)