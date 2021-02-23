TMZ: Tiger Woods Was Seen Speeding Minutes Before Crash

(Newser) – Tiger Woods is "lucky to be alive" after a single-vehicle car crash Tuesday morning, says Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. The golf legend was hospitalized in serious condition after the rollover crash and his manager says he needed surgery for multiple leg injuries. The cause of the crash is unclear, but sources tell TMZ that Woods was speeding when he left a hotel around 7am, less than 15 minutes before the crash. A crew member for a production that was shooting at the hotel says Woods seemed "agitated and impatient" because of a delay in driving off, and "took off fast" in his SUV when the delay was over. Authorities say Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle after it rolled over multiple times and sustained major damage.

story continues below

Law enforcement sources tell the Los Angeles Times that Woods was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the SUV before crossing the center divider. The AP reports that the stretch of road where Woods crashed, on the border between upscale Los Angeles suburbs Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verde, descends steeply enough for there to be signs warning trucks to use lower gears. Before the crash, Woods—who underwent back surgery on Dec. 23 and had hoped to return to playing later this year—had been taking part in a Golf Digest documentary shoot with Dwayne Wade and David Spade, CBS Los Angeles reports. (Read more Tiger Woods stories.)