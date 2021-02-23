Kathryn Limbaugh Takes Her Husband's Microphone

(Newser) – Elton John wants to "go where people wouldn't expect me to go," his husband once said. One such place surely would be at the microphone at Rush Limbaugh's wedding. But the British singer performed at the 2010 ceremony after receiving a respectful invitation, and the two became friends. It was a favorite story of Limbaugh's, and his wife, Kathryn, said John's music brought him comfort as he was dying of cancer. "Your Song" was the couple's favorite. "I played that for Rush in his final days," she said Monday on her late husband's radio show, People reports. "And he was able to listen to that song and we remembered our wedding and Elton John." Kathryn Limbaugh's comments were her first since her husband died Wednesday. A virtual memorial will be held soon, she said on the show. "It has been a very difficult time."

On the air, Limbaugh was polarizing and insulting, calling former President Obama "Barack the Magic Negro" and a college student lobbying for contraception a "slut." In fact, the debate over the good or harm the broadcaster caused has continued. Limbaugh was different off the air, his wife said. When they met at a celebrity golf tournament, "he was extraordinarily humble and kind, and I thought to myself—this isn't quite the person that I thought was going to be arriving." Listeners called in Monday to talk about their loss, per People. "His words changed our lives," one said, adding "I didn't know him, but I felt him every time he spoke." Guest hosts will handle the show for a while, the radio company said, and clips from Limbaugh's old programs will be played "until his audience is prepared to say good-bye." Some callers want Kathryn to continue hosting. She said she'll carry on some of her husband's work, including his children's book series. (Florida officials are split about honoring Limbaugh.)