Man Goes to Criminal Lengths to Get Out of Work: Cops

(Newser) – Brandon Soules apparently really didn't want to go to work on Feb. 10. The Coolidge Police Department says officers were received a call around 5:25pm that day about an injured man going in and out of consciousness; they responded to find the Arizona 19-year-old on the ground with his hands bound behind his back and a belt and bandanna shoved in his mouth. He told the cops that as he was returning home from running errands that morning, two masked men grabbed him and knocked him unconscious, then drove him around and dumped him in the area police found him. He hypothesized to police that he was targeted because his father had hidden money throughout the desert, the New York Times reports. But then, the inconsistencies with his story started popping up, police say.

Neither surveillance video nor records of phone calls and text messages supported Soules' account, and when he was checked out at the hospital, no head injury was found. Detectives confronted Soules multiple times and ultimately determined he made the whole thing (including the hidden treasure) up. Why? Allegedly so that he could get out of work. Police believe Soules wanted to be excused from his shift at a tire store (at which he apparently no longer works, per his Facebook profile), and they say he eventually admitted the story was false. He was arrested Feb. 17, People reports, and he now faces a charge of false reporting to law enforcement. (Read more weird crimes stories.)