Home Improvement Star Pleads Guilty to Attacking Girlfriend

(Newser) – Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan pleaded guilty Tuesday to attacking his girlfriend. Bryan was accused of choking her at their Oregon apartment in October, but the 39-year-old's plea deal saw the felony strangulation charge and others, including coercion, dropped, TMZ reports. Bryan will avoid jail after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor counts, menacing and fourth-degree assault, but will be on probation for three years, KEZI reports. Bryan, who played eldest son Brad Taylor in the 1990s sitcom, has also been barred from contacting the victim, the New York Post reports.