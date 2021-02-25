Gwyneth Paltrow's COVID Comments Get Her in Hot Water

(Newser) – Perhaps not surprisingly, Gwyneth Paltrow has some, shall we say, unconventional ideas about how to treat aftereffects of the coronavirus—and the UK's National Health Service (NHS) is now asking her to please tone it down. Paltrow wrote in her latest blog for her lifestyle site Goop that she "had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog." To combat that, she's been working with a functional medicine practitioner who has her on various supplements and a keto and plant-based intuitive fasting protocol, among other things. Enter Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England, who referred to Paltrow's advice as "misinformation."

"In the last few days I see Gwyneth Paltrow is unfortunately suffering from the effects of COVID," Powis says, per the Guardian. "We wish her well, but some of the solutions she’s recommending are really not the solutions we’d recommend in the NHS. We need to take long COVID seriously and apply serious science. All influencers who use social media have a duty of responsibility and a duty of care around that." The BBC reports that so-called "long COVID," in which effects of the virus linger for weeks or months, appears to happen in about 10% of cases. (Last year, the NHS' CEO said Paltrow's TV show should come with a health warning.)