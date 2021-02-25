(Newser) – A Supreme Court decision earlier this week handed Donald Trump a "significant" defeat, ruling that prosecutors in New York be given eight years' worth of the former president's tax returns and other financials. The ball seems to be quickly rolling on that front: On Thursday, a rep for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. confirmed that Vance's office received those documents on Monday from the Mazars USA accounting firm, shortly after the high court made its call, per the Hill. Sources tell CNN that Vance's team now has "millions of pages," including tax returns dated from January 2011 to August 2019, financial statements, and communications and documents related to the preparation and review of tax returns, among other paperwork.

story continues below

The DA's office had subpoenaed Mazars for the records, which encompass Trump's personal and corporate financials, in 2019 as part of a grand-jury probe. Trump and his attorneys then embarked on a 17-month quest to block the subpoena, which worked its way up the court ladder and ended Monday with the Supreme Court's decision. Don't bother constantly refreshing your browser to see if anyone has uploaded the documents: They're not allowed to be viewed by the public, under grand-jury rules. Vance's team is said to be examining whether Trump and/or the Trump Organization engaged in tax fraud, insurance fraud, or other schemes to defraud, including by giving false information to lenders or other financial institutions. (Read more Trump tax return stories.)