(Newser) – When President Trump was in office, critics said his immigration policies resulted in children being held in "cages." Now that President Biden has reopened what it calls an "emergency facility" in Carrizo Springs, Texas, for immigrant minors, his critics are accusing him of hypocrisy. Coverage of the controversy:

Earlier this week, the Washington Post reported that the US is reopening the Texas facility, which can hold up to 700 children ages 13 to 17. The government says part of the reason is because capacity at permanent facilities has been cut in half because of COVID restrictions. Another factor: The Post notes that the number of unaccompanied children crossing the border is on the rise, with 5,700 apprehensions in January, the highest figure for that month in years. Backlash: Stephen Miller, a top adviser to Trump in the White House, went on Fox News Wednesday night and blasted Biden, notes the Daily Beast. "He came into office and announced that there's an open door, and that young people who come into this country illegally are going to be resettled instead of returned. He is forcing thousands of young children into the arms of smugglers, into the arms of traffickers, into the arms of coyotes ... That is cruel. That is inhumane."

