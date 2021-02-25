One of Gaga's Dogs Stayed With Her Wounded Dog-Walker

(Newser) – It was equal parts brutal and bizarre: Somebody shot the man walking Lady Gaga's three French bulldogs in Los Angeles on Wednesday night and stole two of the animals. The dog-walker is recuperating in the hospital, the singer has offered a big reward for her dogs, and the LAPD is investigating. Coverage:

Victim: The victim is identified by TMZ as Ryan Fischer, and Page Six reports that the 30-year-old recently moved to LA from Hudson, New York. His social media feeds make clear his love of dogs, especially Lady Gaga's. Police say Fischer was ambushed near his home in Hollywood about 9:40pm, and the AP reports he was shot once but is expected to survive.

The victim is identified by TMZ as Ryan Fischer, and Page Six reports that the 30-year-old recently moved to LA from Hudson, New York. His social media feeds make clear his love of dogs, especially Lady Gaga's. Police say Fischer was ambushed near his home in Hollywood about 9:40pm, and the AP reports he was shot once but is expected to survive. One escape: A pair of assailants got out of a car and took two of Gaga's dogs, Koji and Gustav, police tell the AP. Footage from KABC shows that Fischer had a third dog near him as he was being treated at the scene. Police took away that dog, Miss Asia, and Gaga's bodyguard later picked her up from the police station, per Refinery29.

A pair of assailants got out of a car and took two of Gaga's dogs, Koji and Gustav, police tell the AP. Footage from KABC shows that Fischer had a third dog near him as he was being treated at the scene. Police took away that dog, Miss Asia, and Gaga's bodyguard later picked her up from the police station, per Refinery29. Video: TMZ has video of the actual confrontation and shooting, but be warned that it's disturbing. A neighbor gave up the video after hearing from Gaga's team that it might help. Fischer calls for help as he struggles with the assailants. After after each assailant takes one dog into the car, the third dog, Miss Asia, runs to the injured Fischer.

