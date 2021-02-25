Someone Stole Lady Gaga's Dogs, Shot Her Dog Walker

(Newser) – Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot and two of her dogs stolen in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The dog walker was walking three French bulldogs belonging to the singer when at least one gunman confronted him in Hollywood before 10pm, reports TMZ. The dog walker, who suffered undisclosed injuries, was taken to a hospital in stable condition and is "recovering well," a source tells CNN. TMZ notes two of the three dogs were stolen, and a third ran off, though it has since been recovered. Gaga—who is in Italy to film the upcoming movie Gucci, per E!—has offered $500,000 to anyone who has the dogs, named Koji and Gustav, "no questions asked." It's unclear if the gunman, seen fleeing the scene in a white sedan, knew the dogs belonged to the singer. TMZ notes French bulldogs are "in demand and expensive." (Read more Lady Gaga stories.)