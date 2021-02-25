Twitter Announces Changes on the Way

(Newser) – They've worked well for Facebook, so Twitter is going to add groups to its platform—though they'll be called "communities." That's one of the major changes announced Thursday, the Verge reports. The other big one is called Super Follows, which will permit users to steer their followers to content and charge them for the privilege. The content could include additional tweets, newsletters, support badges, and access to one of the new communities. In Twitter's example, the users charge $4.99 per month for the benefits, enabling them to collect directly from their followers. The changes were unveiled during Analyst Day, per CNBC, and the idea is that they'll help the company reach its 2023 goals for users and revenue.

Many of the changes aren't new, but they're new to Twitter. Users will be able to start and join communities built around common interests. The examples Twitter gives are cats and plants, so users in a cat community would see even more cat content. Users who run communities would be allowed to set their own rules for members, beyond those set by Twitter. Details were sketchy, but Twitter also said it's looking into allowing followers to tip certain accounts. The company thinks "an audience-funded model where subscribers can directly fund the content that they value most is a durable incentive model that aligns the interests of creators and consumers," its head of design and research said. Super Follows is supposed to launch before the end of the year. (Read more Twitter stories.)