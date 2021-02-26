Where Tiger Woods Was Heading When He Crashed

(Newser) – Where was Tiger Woods going when he crashed on a California road Tuesday morning? The Rolling Hills Country Club, where sources tell the Los Angeles Times he was to meet with director Peter Berg and NFL stars Drew Brees and Justin Herbert for the second and final shoot of a documentary series, Tiger Woods: My Game, set to be shown on GolfTV and the Discovery+ streaming service. Discovery usually provides professional drivers for those who star in its productions, and had arranged such transportation for this shoot, the sources say. It's not clear why Woods instead drove himself, though he's known to prefer to do so. Meanwhile, a statement from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center released Thursday night announced that Woods has been moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center "for continuing orthopedic care and recovery."

A doctor not involved in the golfer's care tells CNN Woods likely has a long road to recovery after suffering leg fractures and a shattered ankle, and several similarly uninvolved surgeons tell Yahoo Sports (which has details on the procedures Woods has undergone so far) a return to golf at the "elite" level could be challenging. "It's unclear to me whether he will be going back to the operating room or not," says CNN's source. The Los Angeles County sheriff says Woods does not remember the crash, KTLA reports. He also said authorities have deemed it entirely accidental, with no cause for charges. "He was not drunk," Alex Villanueva said, per ESPN. "We can throw that one out." TMZ reports Woods' blood alcohol content level was not checked after the crash because there was no evidence of impairment. (Read more Tiger Woods stories.)