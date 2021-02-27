Police Obtain Arrest Warrant in Death of Yale Student

(Newser) – Previously a person of interest in the death of Yale grad student Kevin Jiang, Qinxuan Pan now faces murder charges, NBC reports. In a Saturday Facebook post, the New Haven Police Department said that it had obtained an arrest warrant for Pan, a MIT researcher, in connection with the shooting death of Jiang earlier this month. Jiang, 26, was killed Feb. 6 while operating a vehicle. Police have speculated that he was the target of road rage after being involved in a car accident before his murder. Pan, 29, is at large, and authorities think he is in Georgia, per the New Haven Register. He was reportedly seen there Feb. 11 driving with family members. Pan should be considered armed and dangerous, Supervisory Deputy US Marshal Matthew Duffy told the AP. (Read more murder stories.)