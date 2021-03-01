Clips of Oprah's Interview With Prince Harry Are Out

(Newser) – Two clips from Oprah Winfrey's upcoming interview special with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are out, and in one, he invokes his late mother while discussing what it's been like for the couple to split with the royal family. "I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side, because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago, because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us" he says, per the AP. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped being full-time, working members of the British royal family last year, though they continue to support organizations they're passionate about.

story continues below

Meghan Markle, who recently announced her second pregnancy, was mostly not heard from in either of the two clips, which aired during 60 Minutes Sunday; she does say "Yeah" in response to Harry's statement that, "At least we have each other." The second clip largely focuses on Winfrey's questions for the couple (and a titillating statement that "You've said some pretty shocking things here"), and she can be seen asking Markle, "Were you silent or silenced?" Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs at 8pm this coming Sunday, March 7, Deadline reports. Winfrey's bestie, Gayle King, says Oprah told her it's the "best interview she's ever done," People reports. (Read more Prince Harry stories.)