Meghan Markle to Open Up in First Big Interview Since 2017

(Newser) – Wondering what's on Meghan Markle's mind these days? You'll know soon enough, compliments of Oprah Winfrey. CBS on Monday announced it would air a "wide-ranging interview" on Sunday March 7, in which the Duchess of Sussex tells Winfrey "everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work, to how she is handling life under intense public pressure." Prince Harry apparently jumps in later in the TV special, with the couple speaking about their move to the US and "their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

Vanity Fair notes it'll be the first long interview from the two since they announced their engagement. That interview, with the BBC, happened in November 2017 and included a recounting of how Harry proposed. As for the choice of interviewer, People reports Winfrey lives in the same Montecito, California, neighborhood as Harry and Meghan. In December Winfrey posted an Instagram video in which she shared a gift she had received from "my neighbor 'M.'" In the caption she clarified, "Yes that M," followed by a crown emoji. (The couple on Sunday announced that Meghan is pregnant.)