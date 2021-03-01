Verizon's Advice on Saving Battery Life Was 'a Bit Weird'

(Newser) – Just last week, MarketWatch asked: "Will 5G ever live up to the hype?" According to those who spotted now-deleted tweets from Verizon about the much-promoted cellular technology, it looks like the answer, at least for now, is somewhat of a no. The Verge first spotted the company's Sunday post, which tried to be helpful with the following advice: "Are you noticing that your battery life is draining fast than normal? One way to help conserve battery life is to turn on LTE." The tweet then offered instructions on how to do just that. Even though the tweet didn't explicitly say to turn off 5G to do so, that's the implication, as being in LTE mode means 5G is turned off or unavailable. "Verizon is obviously being cautious so as not to actually tell its customers to 'turn off 5G,'" the Verge notes.

It was an overall suggestion that Gizmodo calls "a bit weird," as Verizon has been heavily leaning into 5G technology. In fact, when one person responded to the original tweet noting this discrepancy, Verizon responded with, "It's important that we complete many troubleshooting steps to find the root cause of any issues with speed," followed by another plug for soon-to-launch 5G areas and updates that will boost speed. Mashable calls that answer a "deflection"—Verizon switched to talking about speed, not battery issues—and rails against the company for being "unnecessarily shady" in not acknowledging straight up that 5G is a cause of battery drain. Gizmodo notes that other companies, including Samsung and Huawei, have been more transparent on the matter. (Read more Verizon stories.)