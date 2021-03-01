(Newser) – Back in January, Goya CEO Robert Unanue was censured by his own company's board of directors, which decided he'd need the board's permission from now on to speak to the media after he'd repeatedly shown support for Donald Trump's unproven claims of election fraud. At that time, Unanue said he'd be taking a breather from politics to "lower the temperature," vowing not to act as a company spokesman on such matters. He did "leave open the possibility of speaking on behalf of myself," however, and that temperature shot right back up during Sunday's CPAC, when Unanue used his time at the podium in Orlando, Fla., to regurgitate the debunked allegations, per the Washington Post. "We still have faith that the majority of the people in the United States voted for the president," he said, referring to Trump, not Joe Biden, who won the presidency by more than 7 million votes.

Other false claims Unanue made while speaking included that Georgia's election was "not legitimate," and that ballots sent by mail were fraudulent. "As a citizen of the United States, I think I'm allowed to vote once, once—not twice, or three times, or 10 times," he said. Per Insider, Unanue also said the "biggest honor" for him at CPAC was that he was likely appearing on the same stage as a person set to appear later that day—"in my opinion, the real, the legitimate, and the still actual president of the United States, Donald J. Trump." Unanue's remarks once more prompted the #BoycottGoya hashtag on Twitter, similar to what had happened last summer when he publicly lauded Trump. "Folks at Goya should be embarrassed by their CEO," broadcast journalist Soledad O'Brien tweeted. (Read more Goya stories.)