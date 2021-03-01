John Oliver Points Out 'Pretty Weird' Cuomo Habit

(Newser) – The scandals just keep coming for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and the governor is getting no sympathy from John Oliver. On his latest HBO show, Oliver rips into Cuomo over allegations that he sexually harassed two women, covered up COVID deaths at nursing homes, and threatened a state lawmaker over the nursing home controversy. But "even before the current scandals, there was something gross about Cuomo’s glee in his public adulation last year," said Oliver, per Deadline. "From his constant appearance with his brother on CNN to him cosigning on the term 'Cuomosexuals'—the only sexual orientation, by the way, it is completely acceptable to discriminate against." More:

AJ who? Oliver also takes the governor to task for frequently quoting somebody named AJ Parkinson at news conferences. As it turns out, that's a name made by up Cuomo's father, Mario, when he was governor, as an inside joke with the media, per Syracuse.com. "Although that may have been charming at the time, the current Cuomo doing it during a pandemic when virtually no one gets that it a joke is a pretty weird move," Oliver said. "But it does feel like a pretty apt metaphor for an administration that has aggressively managed facts to fit its chosen reality."

