Cuomo to Be Stripped of Emergency Powers

(Newser) – As the scandals swirling around Andrew Cuomo intensify, even his colleagues on the left are starting to call for the New York governor's resignation. Cuomo, who was in the midst of a scandal related to his state's nursing home COVID deaths when a second scandal popped up, has so far been accused of inappropriate behavior by three women. After the third accuser stepped forward, Rep. Kathleen Rice, a Long Island Democrat, said "the time has come" for Cuomo to step down. Other members of New York's congressional delegation, including both of its senators, have called for an independent probe into the accusations, the New York Times reports. Business Insider reports impeachment is "emerging as a possibility," but per the Times, it still seemed unlikely as of Tuesday in the Democrat-controlled statehouse.

The New York Working Families Party, on whose ticket Cuomo ran for his three gubernatorial wins, is also calling on him to resign, and one Republican so far has said he is "actively exploring" a challenge to Cuomo in next year's election. Fox News reports the sexual harassment scandal has caused past comments of Cuomo's to be resurfaced, including the time in May of last year that he told a female doctor wearing a medical gown, who was demonstrating a nasal swab COVID test at one of Cuomo's then-beloved news briefings, "You make that gown look good." In unrelated news, NBC New York reports that New York's Assembly and state Senate have struck a deal to strip Cuomo of his pandemic-related emergency powers, which would mean localities would control lockdowns and other similar mandates. (Read more Andrew Cuomo stories.)