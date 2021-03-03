CDC Tells Vaccinated People What They Can Do

(Newser) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will release guidance this week for Americans who've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. It's a move Politico notes is "the first time the federal government has signaled to Americans that they can start taking steps back to the old rhythms of work, school and play," citing sources involved in drafting the guidance. It is expected to include guidelines to consider when making travel plans, CNN reports. Previewing the guidance at a press conference Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that people who have received both doses of the vaccine could safely participate in small, in-home, maskless gatherings as they await the official recommendations being released.

"I use the example of a daughter coming in from out of town who is doubly vaccinated, and a husband and wife doubly vaccinated, and maybe a next-door neighbor who you know are doubly vaccinated,” Fauci said. “Small gatherings in the home of people, I think you can clearly feel that the risk—the relative risk is so low that you would not have to wear a mask, that you could have a good social gathering within the home.” The agency is expected to limit the advice to basically that suggestion—recommending vaccinated Americans participate only in small gatherings at home with other vaccinated people—while asking that even those who have been fully vaccinated continue to mask up in public and practice social distancing and other public health best practices. Meanwhile, Texas on Tuesday became the third state to lift mask mandates, CBS News reports. (Iowa and Montana were the first two, and Mississippi will join the crew Wednesday.)