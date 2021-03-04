Quarterback Takes $5M Hit

(Newser) – Ben Roethlisberger has signed up for another season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, after agreeing to take one for the team. The quarterback agreed to slice his salary from $19 million to $14 million, ESPN reports, which reduces the effect on the team's salary cap by more than $15 million, and spread the payments through 2022. On the other hand, per NFL.com, Roethlisberger will receive a signing bonus of $12.92 million. He already was signed for 2021, but the team wasn't going to bring Roethlisberger back if it meant a salary cap impacdt of $41.2 million, as called for under his previous deal. The salary cap is dropping because of the effect of the pandemic on last season, per Yahoo Sports.

"I am grateful to be at this stage of my career and more than happy to adjust my contract in a way that best helps the team address other players who are so vital to our success," Roethlisberger said in a statement. After having elbow surgery in 2019, Roethlisberger, 39, passed for 33 touchdowns last season, while throwing 10 interceptions. "We know that Ben can still play at a high level and do special things for this team," the Steelers' general manager said. Roethlisberger has spent all of his 17-season career with the Steelers. (Read more Ben Roethlisberger stories.)