Report: Disgraced Coach Messaged Women Amid Affair

Sherrone Moore's rapid rise at Michigan ended with a thud built on private messages, frayed emotions, and a relationship that school officials say crossed a clear line, the New York Times reports. Five women told the outlet that Moore, a married father of three who was fired as Michigan's head football coach on Dec. 10, contacted them on Instagram over several years with messages they found odd or inappropriate, though not overtly sexual. Four provided screenshots showing Moore sending emojis, commenting on their stories, or trying to start conversations, sometimes on game days. One woman said Moore asked if he could fly her in to visit him and discussed using a driver to keep her out of sight.

Those accounts add to a portrait, drawn from more than 20 current and former staffers, players, school officials, and others, of a coach whose behavior grew increasingly erratic in the months before his firing and subsequent arrest. Multiple program sources said Moore cried in staff meetings, snapped at assistants, and was seen listening in on closed-door discussions, per the Times. Meanwhile, the school was looking into an anonymous tip that he was in a relationship with a female football staffer, a potential violation of school rules that bar supervisors from initiating intimate relationships with subordinates.

After bringing in a law firm to investigate, the university found credible evidence that Moore "engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member," per ABC News. Police say that after Moore was dismissed, he went to the staffer's apartment without permission, forced his way in, and threatened suicide while holding butter knives. He has been charged with third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering, and released on bond with GPS monitoring and an order to continue mental health treatment. In court documents, the woman's attorney alleged a "long history of domestic violence," an assertion Moore's lawyer denies. Moore "denies any criminal wrongdoing," his attorney said in a statement, calling for the case to be decided on evidence rather than "speculation."