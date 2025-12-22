Frustrated Georgetown Coach Throws Bottle, Hits Kid

Ed Cooley's frustration boiled over after Georgetown's narrow loss to Xavier Saturday night, and it has now cost the men's basketball coach a game on the sideline, USA Today reports. The Hoyas' head coach was suspended for one game after he hurled what appeared to be a plastic water bottle into the stands behind the bench, appearing to strike a child seated on a woman's lap. ESPN reports the incident punctuated what's been a recent "rocky" stretch for the team, which hasn't made it to the NCAA tournament since the 2020-21 season.

Georgetown athletic director Lee Reed said Sunday that Cooley's behavior "did not align with the standards we expect of our coaches, nor does it reflect the values of Georgetown Athletics or Georgetown University." Cooley, 56, opened his postgame news conference by apologizing and later issued a written statement calling his conduct "unacceptable" and "out of character." He directed a personal apology to the Nyahkoon family, whom he described as longtime friends he regards as family, and said he'd also make amends in person, CNN reports.

The incident initially prompted confusion when the Cincinnati Enquirer reported the family was related to Georgetown center Vince Iwuchukwu, who is currently out after a medical procedure; a school spokesperson later said there is "no connection" to Iwuchukwu. Cooley's outburst followed an 80–77 home defeat in which Georgetown missed 18 free throws and a potential game-tying three at the buzzer.

Cooley has recently voiced disappointment over low attendance at Capital One Arena and had even moved a game to the smaller McDonough Arena to make it easier for students to attend. Associate head coach Jeff Battle will lead the Hoyas (8–4) when they face Coppin State on Monday at McDonough, the team's second and final on-campus game this season.